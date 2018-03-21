I-26E lanes closed again as crews clear overturned tractor trai - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

I-26E lanes closed again as crews clear overturned tractor trailer

I-26E lanes closed again as crews clear overturned tractor trailer

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Overturned tractor trailer on I-26 has been towed. (WIS) Overturned tractor trailer on I-26 has been towed. (WIS)
(WIS) -

Lanes on I-26E at I-77 are now closed again as crews clear an overturned tractor trailer caused delays Wednesday morning.

There are no reported injuries. 

  Some lanes back open after collision in Calhoun Co., electric sign in roadway

    WATCH LIVE: Lanes open after collision in Calhoun Co., electric sign in roadway

    WATCH LIVE: Lanes open after collision in Calhoun Co., electric sign in roadway

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-03-21 12:41:09 GMT

    An obstruction in the roadway is causing serious delays on I-26EB. All lanes on both sides are blocked near Old Sandy Run Rd at Exit 125. A detour is in place. 

    More >>

    An obstruction in the roadway is causing serious delays on I-26EB. All lanes on both sides are blocked near Old Sandy Run Rd at Exit 125. A detour is in place. 

    More >>

