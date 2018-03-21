WATCH LIVE: Lanes open after collision in Calhoun Co., electric sign in roadway

A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.More >>
Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
The plan to close City of Columbia bars at 2 AM is off the table, for now. But on the table is something that’s perhaps more comprehensive.More >>
The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.More >>
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million Facebook users to manipulate elections.More >>
An obstruction in the roadway is causing serious delays on I-26EB. All lanes on both sides are blocked near Old Sandy Run Rd at Exit 125. A detour is in place.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
Lanes on I-26E at I-77 are now closed again as crews clear an overturned tractor trailer caused delays Wednesday morning.More >>
A business owner says thieves smashed a window of a Southern California pet store and made off with six birds worth thousands of dollars.More >>
