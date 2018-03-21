WATCH LIVE: Lanes open after collision in Calhoun Co., electric - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Some lanes back open after collision in Calhoun Co., electric sign in roadway

WATCH LIVE: Lanes open after collision in Calhoun Co., electric sign in roadway

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
An electronic message sign is obstructing the roadway on I-26. (Source: Sandy Run Fire Dept.) An electronic message sign is obstructing the roadway on I-26. (Source: Sandy Run Fire Dept.)
(WIS) -

Lanes on I-26 near Old Sandy Run Rd are now back open after a collision Wednesday morning.

An obstruction in the roadway previously closed all lanes near Old Sandy Run Rd at Exit 125.

The collision happened around 2:41 a.m.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, an electronic message board was struck.

DETOURS:

Eastbound: Exit 119 (Hwy 176)- US 21 to I-26.

Expect delays in the area.

WIS will continue to update this story. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

