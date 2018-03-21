Lanes back open after dump truck clips sign on I-26

An electronic message sign is obstructing the roadway on I-26. (Source: Sandy Run Fire Dept.)

Lanes on I-26E near Old Sandy Run Rd are now back open after a message board was knocked down into the road Wednesday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say a dump truck did not have appropriate clearance to safely drive under the sign.

The sign crumbled into the roadway after it was clipped by the truck.

All lanes of I-26 near Exit 125 were closed as crews cleared the scene and towed the truck.

The collision happened around 2:41 a.m. A detour was in place.

There are no reported injuries.

