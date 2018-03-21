Lanes back open after dump truck clips sign on I-26

A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.More >>
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...More >>
A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.More >>
Police are on the scene of a vehicle crash that occurred following a police chase on Dreher Shoals Road.More >>
'Black Panther' is the first Marvel film to have an African American director.More >>
Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened on Tuesday night.More >>
Richland County deputies are investigating a homicide at a Midlands apartment complex.More >>
Lanes back open after dump truck clips sign on I-26More >>
The plan to close City of Columbia bars at 2 AM is off the table, for now. But on the table is something that’s perhaps more comprehensive.More >>
Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.More >>
