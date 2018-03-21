Some lanes back open after collision in Calhoun Co., electric sign in roadway

An electronic message sign is obstructing the roadway on I-26. (Source: Sandy Run Fire Dept.)

Lanes on I-26 Westbound near Old Sandy Run Rd are now back open after a collision Wednesday morning.

One I-26 Eastbound lane is currently open.

There is currently a detour in place at HWY 119.

An obstruction in the roadway previously closed all lanes near Old Sandy Run Rd at Exit 125.

The collision happened around 2:41 a.m.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, an electronic message board was struck.

DETOURS:

Eastbound: Exit 119 (Hwy 176)- US 21 to I-26.

Calhoun County: I-26 at the 125 mm a large electronic message board was struck, and is down across all lanes of I-26. Detour is in place at the 119 exit eastbound and 129 exit westbound. — Trooper Sonny SCHP (@SCHP_Troop5) March 21, 2018

Expect delays in the area.

WIS will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.