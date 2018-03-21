Some lanes back open after collision in Calhoun Co., electric sign in roadway

A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...More >>
An overturned tractor trailer is causing delays on I-26 at I-77. There are no reported injuries at this time. Check with WIS for updates. Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.More >>
An obstruction in the roadway is causing serious delays on I-26EB. All lanes on both sides are blocked near Old Sandy Run Rd at Exit 125. A detour is in place.More >>
Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.More >>
The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.More >>
Much cooler today as a cold front has moved through giving us well below normal high temperatures over the next few days. Low pressure to our north could give us a few sprinkles during the day as we see a mix of sun an clouds. Here’s our weather highlights.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
