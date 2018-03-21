Some lanes back open after collision in Calhoun Co., electric si - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Some lanes back open after collision in Calhoun Co., electric sign in roadway

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
An electronic message sign is obstructing the roadway on I-26. (Source: Sandy Run Fire Dept.) An electronic message sign is obstructing the roadway on I-26. (Source: Sandy Run Fire Dept.)
Lanes on I-26 Westbound near Old Sandy Run Rd are now back open after a collision Wednesday morning.

One I-26 Eastbound lane is currently open. 

There is currently a detour in place at HWY 119. 

An obstruction in the roadway previously closed all lanes near Old Sandy Run Rd at Exit 125.

The collision happened around 2:41 a.m.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, an electronic message board was struck.

DETOURS:

Eastbound: Exit 119 (Hwy 176)- US 21 to I-26.

Expect delays in the area.

WIS will continue to update this story. 

