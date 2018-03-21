Collision on I-26 closes all lanes, detour in place

Collision on 1-26 closes all lanes, detour in place

An obstruction in the roadway is causing serious delays on I-26EB. All lanes on both sides are blocked near Old Sandy Run Rd at Exit 125. A detour is in place.

A collision happened around 2:41 a.m.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, an electronic message board was struck.

DETOURS:

Eastbound: Exit 119 (Hwy 176)- US 21 to I-26.

Westbound: Exit 129 (US 21)-Hwy176- to I-26.

Calhoun County: I-26 at the 125 mm a large electronic message board was struck, and is down across all lanes of I-26. Detour is in place at the 119 exit eastbound and 129 exit westbound. — Trooper Sonny SCHP (@SCHP_Troop5) March 21, 2018

Expect delays in the area.

WIS will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.