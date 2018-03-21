Collision on I-26 closes all lanes, detour in place - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
An obstruction in the roadway is causing serious delays on I-26EB. All lanes on both sides are blocked near Old Sandy Run Rd at Exit 125. A detour is in place. 

A collision happened around 2:41 a.m.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, an electronic message board was struck.

DETOURS:

Eastbound: Exit 119 (Hwy 176)- US 21 to I-26.

Westbound: Exit 129 (US 21)-Hwy176- to I-26. 

Expect delays in the area.

