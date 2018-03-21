FIRST ALERT: Hold on to your hat, it will be windy - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: Hold on to your hat, it will be windy

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
Connect
(WIS) -

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect today until 8 p.m.

Much cooler today as a cold front has moved through giving us well below normal high temperatures over the next few days.  Low pressure to our north could give us a few sprinkles during the day as we see a mix of sun an clouds.  Here’s our weather highlights.

-Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and much cooler, highs middle 50s

-A few brief showers are possible during the day as they come and go

-Overnight lows fall into the 30s with patchy frost by Friday morning

-Rain returns by Sunday

Forecast:

Today:  Sun and clouds, breezy and cool with a few isolated to scattered showers.  Highs middle 50s.  Rain chance 20%

Tonight:  Breezy early, partly cloudy.  Chilly.  Lows upper 30s

Thursday:   Mostly sunny and cool.  Highs lower 60s

Friday:   Mix of sun and clouds.  Highs lower 60s

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    More >>

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    More >>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    More >>

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    More >>

  • Documents: Major design change changed bridge cost, schedule

    Documents: Major design change changed bridge cost, schedule

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:44:07 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:47 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:47:04 GMT
    (Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge coll...(Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge coll...

    Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.

    More >>

    Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.

    More >>
    •   

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Zuckerberg asked to testify; data firm's CEO suspended

    Zuckerberg asked to testify; data firm's CEO suspended

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:44:16 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:10 AM EDT2018-03-21 11:10:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...

    The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...

    More >>

    The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million Facebook users to manipulate elections.

    More >>

  • I-26E right lane open after overturned tractor trailer causes delays

    I-26E right lane open after overturned tractor trailer causes delays

    I-26E right lane open after overturned tractor trailer causes delays

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:57 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:57:34 GMT

    An overturned tractor trailer is causing delays on I-26 at I-77. There are no reported injuries at this time.  Check with WIS for updates.  Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    An overturned tractor trailer is causing delays on I-26 at I-77. There are no reported injuries at this time.  Check with WIS for updates.  Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    More >>

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly