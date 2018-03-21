FIRST ALERT: Hold on to your hat, it will be windy

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect today until 8 p.m.

Much cooler today as a cold front has moved through giving us well below normal high temperatures over the next few days. Low pressure to our north could give us a few sprinkles during the day as we see a mix of sun an clouds. Here’s our weather highlights.

-Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and much cooler, highs middle 50s

-A few brief showers are possible during the day as they come and go

-Overnight lows fall into the 30s with patchy frost by Friday morning

-Rain returns by Sunday



Forecast:



Today: Sun and clouds, breezy and cool with a few isolated to scattered showers. Highs middle 50s. Rain chance 20%

Tonight: Breezy early, partly cloudy. Chilly. Lows upper 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs lower 60s

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs lower 60s

