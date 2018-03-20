FIRST ALERT: First full day of Spring could bring flurries for some in the Midlands

Weather Talking Points:

A few isolated showers are possible Wednesday (20%)

A few counties adjacent to North Carolina could see some sleet or a few flurries Wednesday mixed with rain

No accumulation is expected as temperatures climb into the 50s for highs

The calendar might say it's Spring, but it won’t feel like it as we move through your Wednesday. In fact, the temperatures will be cold enough that some areas could see some sleet or snow flurries mixed in with rain.

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is tracking an area of low pressure that will track north of the Palmetto State as we move through your Wednesday.

As the low moves farther north, we will see some wrap around moisture moving into the Midlands. At the same time, some colder air will move in around the low. In fact, it might be cold enough aloft that some of us could see some sleet or snow flurries mixed in with the rain.

Those flurries would be in the extreme northern Midlands (for the counties adjacent to the North Carolina border). We’re talking about Chesterfield, Lancaster and York Counties in particular.

However, we would not be surprised if some of that activity drops as far south as extreme northern Kershaw and Lee counties. No accumulation is expected as our high temperatures climb into the mid 50s by afternoon.

Most of our area will see about a 20 percent chance of cold rain, so keep that in mind. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Our winds will be picking up through the day Wednesday from the west between 10 and 20 mph. Gusts could get as high as 30 mph.

Low temperatures will drop into the mid 30s Wednesday night.

