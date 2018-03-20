NCAA women's tourney attendance at highest level since 2008

Attendance for the first two rounds of the women's NCAA Tournament is the highest in a decade, with an average of 5,067 fans taking in the first 48 games.More >>
The 2018 Prowl & Growl Tour is returning to the Midlands in April. The event is the first of eight stops listed as supporters across the Southeast will have a chance to show their Tiger Pride.More >>
Quinndary Weatherspoon feasted on Louisville Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center. The Velma Jackson alum had 19 points and 14 rebounds as Mississippi State routed the Cardinals 79-56.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Ole Miss continued the Mississippi Made trend by giving the Leakesville native a homecoming Monday afternoon.More >>
Mississippi State achieved another milestone in a historic 2017-18 season.More >>
