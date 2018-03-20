NCAA women's tourney attendance at highest level since 2008

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Attendance for the first two rounds of the women's NCAA Tournament is the highest in a decade, with an average of 5,067 fans taking in the first 48 games.

Defending champion South Carolina led the way with 11,085 fans in the Gamecocks' opening-round win. SEC rival Mississippi State followed with 10,211 in the opener on its home court.

The NCAA provide the numbers on Tuesday.

NCAA basketball officials are hoping for more strong numbers at the regionals this weekend in Albany, New York; Kansas City, Missouri; Spokane, Washington; and Lexington, Kentucky. Albany has already sold nearly 7,600 tickets.

Last season's regionals were at a 20-year low for attendance.

The Final Four is in Columbus, Ohio.

