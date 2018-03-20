Benedict College to lower cost of tuition this fall

The cost of tuition will be dropping at Benedict College in a few months.

Starting this fall, tuition at Benedict will decrease from $28,630 to $22,800 a year. Officials said the cost will include the cost of student’s books for the year.

“We acknowledge that numerous families are challenged with the rising costs of tuition, said Benedict College President and CEO Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, “and we want to do our part to make a Benedict College education both accessible and affordable for our students. The marketplace has spoken and we are listening. We want to ensure the best and brightest students of hard-working families have access to higher education.”

The reduction would save students more than $5,800.

Tuition has not been this low at Benedict College since the 2010-11 academic year. The decrease in tuition will apply to in-state, out-of-state, new, and returning students.

