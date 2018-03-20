Advocates compare medical marijuana to the "bogeyman"

Urging lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina, advocates also aimed some words at law enforcement on Tuesday.

Jeff Moore spoke in support of medical marijuana, on behalf of his son.

“This doesn’t have to be the bogeyman under the bed," Moore said toward any law enforcement against bills in the House and Senate to legalize cannabis.

Moore's son is a veteran who suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and has moved to another state to be able to legally use marijuana as medicine, Moore explained.

Another who stood with the group in their stand to voice support for the bills was Mack Hudson.

"Let me live my life comfortably and not have to worry about being a criminal," Hudson said toward lawmakers.

Hudson is paralyzed from a car crash. He’s been wheelchair-bound for a decade and suffers from pain. He believes taking marijuana could be a healthier alternative to opiates he's prescribed.

However, some of those against legalizing medical marijuana are law enforcement. The Sheriff’s Association says they will not support marijuana as medicine because, for one, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) does not regulate it.

“Use of illegal drugs or drugs that could impair your cognitive process are, or, impact public safety," Sheriff's Association spokesman Jarrod Bruder said.

Bruder added that another reason the association is against bills is that new laws would require dispensaries for medical marijuana rather than prescriptions through doctors and pharmacists.

“Let’s be frank. If the state government is willing to come back and says that it is medicine, then that means that teenage use is going to be- that those teenagers are going to be more willing to use it even just to try it," Bruder added.

The Senate is set to discuss their bill on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

