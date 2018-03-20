Advocates compare medical marijuana to the "bogeyman"

The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
One dead in I-26 crashMore >>
One dead in I-26 crashMore >>
Starting this fall, tuition at Benedict will decrease from $28,630 to $22,800 a year.More >>
Starting this fall, tuition at Benedict will decrease from $28,630 to $22,800 a year.More >>
With the 2018 primary season already underway, leaders of the Senate intelligence committee are launching an effort to protect U.S. elections from a repeat episode of foreign interference.More >>
With the 2018 primary season already underway, leaders of the Senate intelligence committee are launching an effort to protect U.S. elections from a repeat episode of foreign interference.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
Sometimes the scariest things are the things we cannot see. That rings true for cancer, too.More >>
Sometimes the scariest things are the things we cannot see. That rings true for cancer, too.More >>
Urging lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina, advocates also aimed some words at law enforcement on Tuesday.More >>
Urging lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina, advocates also aimed some words at law enforcement on Tuesday.More >>
Police are on the scene of a vehicle crash that occurred following a police chase on Dreher Shoals Road.More >>
Police are on the scene of a vehicle crash that occurred following a police chase on Dreher Shoals Road.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
The parents of a 3-month-old baby who died in February have officially been charged in his death, according to the Columbia Police Department.More >>
The parents of a 3-month-old baby who died in February have officially been charged in his death, according to the Columbia Police Department.More >>