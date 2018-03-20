Two adults, juvenile in custody after Irmo police chase ends in - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Two adults, juvenile in custody after Irmo police chase ends in crash

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
IRMO, SC (WIS) -

Police are on the scene of a vehicle crash that occurred following a police chase on Dreher Shoals Road. 

Two adults and a juvenile have been taken into custody, but officers are still investigating. 

All of Dreher Shoals Road is blocked off and traffic is being rerouted. 

WIS News 10 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 

