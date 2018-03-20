Parents charged in death of 3-month-old Midlands baby

The parents of a 3-month-old baby who died in February have officially been charged in his death, according to the Columbia Police Department. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center/Columbia Police Department)

The parents of a 3-month-old baby who died in February have officially been charged in his death, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The mother, Kiera Dominique McClinton, has been charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child. McClinton was arrested on Monday at Columbia Police Headquarters. The father, Terance Taylor, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child. He was arrested at a Walnut Street home on Monday by CPD and the United States Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force Operation Intercept.

The parents’ charges stem from an incident that occurred on Feb. 21 at 2549 Cherry Street. CPD officers and EMS responded the home for a report of an unresponsive 3-month-old Safarii Taylor. EMS pronounced Safarii dead at the scene.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Safarii died from neglect and positional asphyxiation.

In addition, medical records showed that Safarii "failed to thrive and develop" due to being underfed. Police said it is also believed that Safarii was in "an unsafe sleeping environment" which "contributed to his death."

CPD consulted with a child fatality review board which included the Richland County Coroner’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.