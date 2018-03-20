Former Lexington County corrections officer charged with misconduct

It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
He admitted saying that people in Congress need to "get off their f---ing a----" in the call.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
ATF and FBI agents held a news conference regarding the explosion in Schertz, TX. where a package exploded on a conveyor belt.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
With the 2018 primary season already underway, leaders of the Senate intelligence committee are launching an effort to protect U.S. elections from a repeat episode of foreign interference.More >>
Lexington County officials have charged a former corrections officer with misconduct in office following multiple altercations with inmates in 2017.More >>
News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.More >>
An Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.More >>
A shelf once full of cremation boxes is now empty in the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office. County Coroner Chris Hill laid 14 unclaimed Fairfield County residents to rest on Tuesday in Oaklawn Cemetery in Winnsboro, a project he said he’s been thinking about for a long time.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
A Lexington County District One kindergarten class is dealing with an outbreak of Shigellosis that was discovered around February 27.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >>
