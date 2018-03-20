South Carolina sheriff: Deputy fatally shoots man with knife

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - A sheriff's deputy has shot and killed a man with a knife in South Carolina.

Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis told news outlets the man was killed after he charged at deputies Monday afternoon.

Lewis says deputies had been called to a disturbance and found several people in a home who were "potential hostage victims."

Lewis says several minutes of negotiations and the use of non-lethal means failed to convince the man to drop the knife. An officer fired when the man came toward deputies.

The coroner's office said the suspect was 35-year-old Jermaine Massey of Greenville, a black man. State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said the officer was a white man. His name wasn't immediately released.

Lewis says the deputy has been placed on administrative leave.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.