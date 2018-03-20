Senators talk, but no action on 'Charleston Loophole' bill

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A group of senators wants more time to discuss a bill lengthening the number of time authorities can take to finish a background check on someone trying to buy a gun in South Carolina.

The Senate Judiciary Committee decided not to vote Tuesday on a bill dealing with the so-called "Charleston Loophole." The bill would extend from three to five days the amount of time federal officials have to check on incomplete information on gun buyers.

Authorities say when Dylann Roof bought the gun used to kill nine people at a Charleston church in 2015, his background check was incomplete after three days and he was allowed to buy the weapon.

The bill's sponsors also want a requirement for court clerks to report convictions and restraining orders within five days.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)