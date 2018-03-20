Officials: Severe weather caused house fire that killed family p - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Officials: Severe weather caused house fire that killed family pet

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Lexington County) (Source: Lexington County)
SOUTH CONGAREE, SC (WIS) -

A family pet was the lone casualty in a devastating house fire that was started by severe weather moving through Lexington County early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene at the 1700 block of Crystal Lane in South Congaree and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of the home. 

Luckily, no residents were inside the home when firefighters arrived, but the fire soon spread to the attic. 

Three people were displaced as a result of the fire and the American Red Cross is assisting them. 

