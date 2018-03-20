Curing Kids Cancer donates $150k to Palmetto Health

Curing Kids Cancer presented $150,000 to Palmetto Health Foundation and Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

The funds will go toward completing the $1.2 million endowments benefiting the Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital.

“We’re honored to be part of the incredible work of the Curing Kids Cancer team. Their efforts are filled with kindness, compassion, and generosity,” President of Palmetto Health Foundation Samuel Tenenbaum said.

The Curing Kids Cancer Endowment will support the naming of the Gamecocks Curing Kids Cancer Clinic upon completion.

The endowment is supporting clinical trials efforts at the Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital. Endowment funds will support families navigating the clinical trials process.

"Our partnership with Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital has continued to grow and now we are giving children in South Carolina the best chance to have the most cutting-edge treatments available," Founder and President of Curing Kids Cancer Grainne Owen said. "As a mother who lost her child to cancer, being able to help these innovative new treatments become a reality and knowing that they are then saving lives, means more than anyone can possibly imagine!"

For five years, University of South Carolina has participated in the First & Gold campaign in which players on the football team wear helmet stickers and Curing Kids Cancer wristbands in support of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

The USC Equestrian team hosts a Gamecocks Curing Kids Cancer Pony Day for childhood cancer patients and their families, many of whom are treated at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital.

Curing Kids Cancer and USC Athletics Department are teaming up for the Gamecocks Curing Kids Cancer Dinner on May 3, 2018, at The Zone at Williams-Brice Stadium. This event will help to fund the Gamecocks Curing Kids Cancer Clinic.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.