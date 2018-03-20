Sumter Police looking for car involved in hit and run - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sumter Police looking for car involved in hit and run

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Sumter Police are searching for this car involved in a hit and run. (Source:Sumter Police) Sumter Police are searching for this car involved in a hit and run. (Source:Sumter Police)
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Sumter Police Department is looking for a dark-colored car involved in a hit and run that happened on March 19.

The collision happened after 8 a.m. on Pinewood Rd.

The preliminary investigation indicates a school bus was stopped at a red light when it was struck in the back by a car. The care then fled the scene down McCray's Mill Rd. 

Sumter Police are looking for a dark-colored vehicle, possibly an older model Crown Victoria, with front-end damage. 

About 35 people, including students and the bus driver, were transported to Palmetto Health Toumey where they were treated for minor injuries. 

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

