Beyonce and Jay-Z are bringing their tour to Columbia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Beyonce and Jay-Z are bringing their tour to Columbia

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Beyhive members are about to start buzzing. Beyonce and Jay-Z are bringing their On The Run II tour to Williams-Brice Stadium.

Read more from our friends at Palmetto Weekend.

