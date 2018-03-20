One dead in I-26 crash

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 26 near the Broad River Road exit.

The accident happened on Monday, March 19 at 11:45 p.m.

SCHP Troopers say a car was traveling eastbound when it overcorrected and went off the roadway. The car then hit several trees.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The front seat passenger was not wearing a seat belt and died on scene.

