50-year-old dead in Interstate 26 crash

A 50-year-old Columbia man is dead after the vehicle he was a passenger in left the roadway and struck a tree, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said.

Vann Keith Gibson was not wearing a seatbelt and was declared dead at the scene. His confirmed cause of death was positional asphyxiation, which is when someone is deprived of oxygen.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash on Interstate 26 near the Broad River Road exit.

The crash happened on Monday, March 19 at 11:45 p.m.

SCHP Troopers say the vehicle was traveling eastbound when it overcorrected and went off the roadway. The car then hit several trees.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

