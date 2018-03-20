LIVE: Latest update in MD school shooting that injured 3 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LIVE: Latest update in MD school shooting that injured 3

(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)

Police in Maryland are responding to a reported shooting at a school in St. Mary's County, Maryland.

RELATED: Watch live on your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • TALK OF THE TOWN: Spring weather, mosquitoes and saving your pets from heartworms

    TALK OF THE TOWN: Spring weather, mosquitoes and saving your pets from heartworms

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-03-20 16:34:16 GMT

    Heartworm disease can be very serious. And this is the time of year it ramps up in frequency. Dr. Wendy King with Spears Creek Veterinary Clinic says with spring and summer coming, your dogs and cats are more likely to spend time outside. 

    More >>

    Heartworm disease can be very serious. And this is the time of year it ramps up in frequency. Dr. Wendy King with Spears Creek Veterinary Clinic says with spring and summer coming, your dogs and cats are more likely to spend time outside. 

    More >>

  • Package bomb explodes in Texas, this time at shipping center

    Package bomb explodes in Texas, this time at shipping center

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-03-20 16:37:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

  • Senators to preview proposals on improving election systems

    Senators to preview proposals on improving election systems

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:45:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:27 PM EDT2018-03-20 16:27:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017, file photo, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., right, confers with committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., during a hearing on Capitol Hill ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017, file photo, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., right, confers with committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., during a hearing on Capitol Hill ...

    With the 2018 primary season already underway, leaders of the Senate intelligence committee are launching an effort to protect U.S. elections from a repeat episode of foreign interference.

    More >>

    With the 2018 primary season already underway, leaders of the Senate intelligence committee are launching an effort to protect U.S. elections from a repeat episode of foreign interference.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly