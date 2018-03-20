LIVE: Latest update in MD school shooting that injured 3

It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
ATF and FBI agents held a news conference regarding the explosion in Schertz, TX. where a package exploded on a conveyor belt.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
Heartworm disease can be very serious. And this is the time of year it ramps up in frequency. Dr. Wendy King with Spears Creek Veterinary Clinic says with spring and summer coming, your dogs and cats are more likely to spend time outside.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
With the 2018 primary season already underway, leaders of the Senate intelligence committee are launching an effort to protect U.S. elections from a repeat episode of foreign interference.More >>
Officers from the Columbia and the USC Police Departments are searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault.More >>
An Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.More >>
A family pet was the lone casualty in a devastating house fire that was started by severe weather moving through Lexington County early Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the scene at the 1700 block of Crystal Lane in South Congaree and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of the home. Luckily, no residents were inside the home when firefighters arrived, but the fire soon spread to the attic. Three people were displaced as a result of th...More >>
News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.More >>
