NEW DETAILS: Man has two warrants out for assaulting, stabbing same woman

Officers from the Columbia and the USC Police Departments are searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault and stabbing that occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on March 19.

USC Authorities identified 49-year-old Anthony Alonzo Baker as the suspect. According to USCPD, Baker stands 6-foot-4 and weighs about 300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black shorts, but he may be wearing different clothes at this time.

Officials said the incident happened near the 700 block of Henderson Street next to USC.

Baker allegedly broke into the victim's home and forced her outside before stabbing her multiple times in the upper and lower body.

Baker fled in the direction of Blossom Street, according to police.

While originally believed to be an isolated incident, police are now stating that Baker has previously assaulted this same woman on February 27 for which he still has a warrant out for his arrest.

Crimestoppers: We continue to investigate a stabbing incident at the 700 block of Henderson Street which occurred last night. Female victim — Male suspect in this isolated incident. No arrests yet but we are working leads. Updates will be provided ASAP. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 20, 2018

The victim is still in the hospital being treated for her injuries.

Police advised that the suspect should be treated as armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Baker’s whereabouts should call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.

