Man wanted for aggravated assault near USC

Officers from the Columbia and the USC Police Departments are searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault.

Authorities identified 50-year-old Anthony Alonzo Baker as the suspect. According to USCPD, Baker stands 6-foot-4 and weighs about 300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black shorts, but he may be wearing different clothes at this time.

Officials said the incident happened near the 700 block of Henderson Street next to USC.

Anyone with information on Baker’s whereabouts should call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.

