Man wanted for aggravated assault and stabbing near USC

Officers from the Columbia and the USC Police Departments are searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault and stabbing.

USC Authorities identified 50-year-old Anthony Alonzo Baker as the suspect. According to USCPD, Baker stands 6-foot-4 and weighs about 300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black shorts, but he may be wearing different clothes at this time.

Officials said the incident happened near the 700 block of Henderson Street next to USC.

CPD says the male suspect assaulted a female victim in this isolated incident.

Crimestoppers: We continue to investigate a stabbing incident at the 700 block of Henderson Street which occurred last night. Female victim — Male suspect in this isolated incident. No arrests yet but we are working leads. Updates will be provided ASAP. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 20, 2018

Anyone with information on Baker’s whereabouts should call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.

