Intersection reopens after suspicious package no longer considered threat

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Police Department closed the intersection of Bower Parkway and Harbison Boulevard after a suspicious package was reported in the area.

Witnesses tell WIS several officers were on the scene along with members of Irmo Fire. 

However, officials have now determined the package is not a threat. The scene has been cleared and traffic can now resume through the intersection.

