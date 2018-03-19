Deputies: Vehicles traveling under I-26 overpass struck with objects

A Midlands woman is lucky to be alive after her car was struck by a flying object on I-126 Tuesday evening.

She was driving in the blinding rain when an object thrown from I-126 nearly killed her

Deputies in Lexington County are looking into multiple incidents where vehicles were hit by objects traveling under an overpass on Sunday night.

According to Captain Adam Myrick, four incidents happened between about 10:50 p.m. and midnight on I-26 near the Old Wire Road overpass. Deputies said large rocks were found along the interstate and windshields were damaged. Officials have confirmed that no one was injured during in any of the incidents.

“We don’t have much to go on yet with this case,” Koon said. “We hope someone will come forward with some information that will help us. In the meantime, we’ve scheduled extra patrols this week in the general area where these incidents happened.”

Authorities said several cars were hit by rocks in the same area just a couple of weeks ago. One car was damaged on Thursday while traveling west on another stretch of I-26 near mile marker 117. A passenger informed LCSD the windshield of the car was hit with a brick as the car traveled under the Piney Grove Road overpass.

