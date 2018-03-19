Deputies: Vehicles traveling under I-26 overpass struck with obj - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies: Vehicles traveling under I-26 overpass struck with objects

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Deputies in Lexington County are looking into multiple incidents where vehicles were hit by objects traveling under an overpass on Sunday night.

According to Captain Adam Myrick, four incidents happened between about 10:50 p.m. and midnight on I-26 near the Old Wire Road overpass. Deputies said large rocks were found along the interstate and windshields were damaged. Officials have confirmed that no one was injured during in any of the incidents.

“We don’t have much to go on yet with this case,” Koon said. “We hope someone will come forward with some information that will help us. In the meantime, we’ve scheduled extra patrols this week in the general area where these incidents happened.”

Authorities said several cars were hit by rocks in the same area just a couple of weeks ago. One car was damaged on Thursday while traveling west on another stretch of I-26 near mile marker 117. A passenger informed LCSD the windshield of the car was hit with a brick as the car traveled under the Piney Grove Road overpass.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

