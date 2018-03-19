Traffic stop in SC turns into promposal with the help of police officers

Do you remember your prom proposal?

One Midlands couple is sure to never forget theirs as a young man received a little help from a pair of police officers to pop the question.

Candice Derrick was driving when she was pulled over by Officer Eddie Stone for what appeared at first to be a routine traffic stop.

“I may have went just a little too far with it when I almost made her cry,” Stone said.

Officer Stone had Candice step out of the car and move to the back of the truck where Isaac Nusbaum was waiting in the back seat with flowers and a sign that read “Will you be my Partner N Crime and go to the prom with me?”

It was very sweet,” Officer Stone said, “and, of course, she said YES.”

The two will surely be the hot topic at the White Knoll High prom on April 28. Congrats to Isaac and Candice!

