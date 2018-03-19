College student identified as 1 of 3 victims in the Five Points shooting remains hospitalized

Saint Augustine's University has confirmed one of the men shot in an incident in Five Points is a junior Criminal Justice major at the school.



Howard Boone Jr., 23, is a high-achieving student from Raleigh N.C, who is a member of SAU’s Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC), according to the statement made from St. Augustine's University.

According to Eric Curry, Executive Director for Communications and University Relations for Saint Augustine's University, Boone and members of his fraternity attended the St. Patricks’ Day festivities at Five Points, where his friends say they heard the gunshots and started running like everyone else.



Police officers were called to Harden and Greene Streets around 2 a.m. when Boone and two others were shot.



Curry tells us he spoke with Boone's fraternity members who said they turned around and that’s when they saw Boone laying on the floor.



“We are hopeful that Howard will come out of and be able to overcome these injuries which are very serious,” Curry said. “We continue to stay in contact with his parents and we’re going to pray for the best and we want to see Howard cross the stage next year and be commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Army which has always been his goal.”



WIS also spoke with Cecilia Okobia, Boone's childhood friend, describes him as a good person.

“Everybody loves him," Okobia said. "Anytime you meet him you will love him, he’s so charming. It just really bothered me that this happened.”



Okobia said Boone was shot in the neck and, at last check, is sedated in the hospital.



At this time, Boone is the only victim still hospitalized.

