18-20 dead roosters found as three Gilbert men arrested for cockfighting

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Moises Montes, Miguel Martinez, and Juan Jimenez were arrested as part of an investigation of cockfighting near Cassatt, SC on March 17. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office) Moises Montes, Miguel Martinez, and Juan Jimenez were arrested as part of an investigation of cockfighting near Cassatt, SC on March 17. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Three men have been arrested after deputies were alerted to a large group of people at a makeshift arena where chicken fighting was taking place on March 17. 

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, Moises Aquille Montes (34), Miguel Martinez (32), and Juan Diego Jimenez (26) all face cockfighting charges and are currently detained in the Kershaw County Detention Center. 

A 911 call to Kershaw County dispatch identified a rural area off of Old Stagecoach Road in Cassatt, SC. When deputies began arriving on the scene, multiple people fled. The first deputy on scene was able to stop and detain Montes, Martinez, and Jimenez in a Jeep. The three men had possession of a box containing five roosters and "considerable cockfighting paraphernalia."

A Chevy Silverado with heavily tinted windows was found locked on the premises along with other abandoned vehicles. A deputy broke the window of the Silverado to gain access and found 5 live roosters in the cab inside a box built for transporting live animals. 7 additional live roosters were recovered including five from a single box, one in a smaller box and another that had been thrown into a barrel intended for dead roosters. 

18-20 dead roosters were scattered on the ground or had been tossed into barrels near the arena. 

Martinez told investigators that he has lived in the United States for 17 years after overstaying a 4-year work visa. ICE is aware of the arrests and has placed holds on both Martinez and Montes. 

This story comes on the heels of over 100 people arrested in connection with cockfighting in Arkansas.

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

