Gamecocks, Bulldogs will now play Tuesday matchup in Columbia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks, Bulldogs will now play Tuesday matchup in Columbia

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
(Source: GamecocksOnline.com)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Tuesday’s game between South Carolina and The Citadel slated to be played in Charleston will now be played at Founders Park.

Officials said the baseball game has been moved to avoid thunderstorms forecasted for the Charleston area. In addition, the contest between the Gamecocks and Bulldogs slated for April 10 at Founders Park will now be played in Charleston.

Fans with tickets for the game originally scheduled for April 10 will need to use those tickets for admission Tuesday night. Any ticket holder who cannot make the game can exchange their April 10th game ticket against The Citadel for any other game in the SRO Bi-Lo Berm area at Founders Park. Officials said those exchanges will be based on availability.

