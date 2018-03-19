Kershaw County Sheriff: Man stole soldier's truck, fled from checkpoint, and overdosed

Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
An organization started after the death of a Midlands police officer is now no more, but a special announcement Monday has made sure what is taking its place, is even bigger.More >>
Three men have been arrested after deputies were alerted to a large group of people at a makeshift arena where chicken fighting was taking place on March 17.More >>
News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.More >>
A man who stole a vehicle and fled from a safety checkpoint had to be revived with Narcan after overdosing before being arrested by Kershaw County deputies.More >>
An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.More >>
Shaw Air Force Base has confirmed one of the men shot in an incident in Five Points is one of their own.More >>
Bond was set at $3 million on Monday morning for the man accused of a shooting in Five Points early Sunday that injured three people.More >>
