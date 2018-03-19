Kershaw County Sheriff: Man stole soldier's truck, fled from checkpoint, and overdosed

Terry Goins, 49, was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle he had taken from a Fort Jackson soldier who wasn't even aware the vehicle was missing. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

A man who stole a vehicle and fled from a safety checkpoint had to be revived with Narcan after overdosing before being arrested by Kershaw County deputies.

Terry Goins, 49, is facing charges of Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, Driving Under Suspension, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle Over $10,000.

According to Chief Deputy Jack Rushing, Goins pulled up to a checkpoint on Highway 12 on March 17. When asked for identification, Goins fled the scene in a white 2007 Dodge Ram truck. The truck was later discovered to have been stolen from a Fort Jackson soldier, who was contacted by police that they had recovered his truck before he even knew it was stolen.

Goins lost control of the pickup and was found face down in a small body of swampy water. When removed from the water, Goins was unconscious and deputies surmised that he was suffering from a drug overdose. Narcan was administered and Goins regained consciousness before being transported to Kershaw Health for treatment.

Goins resides in the Kershaw County Detention Center with a bond of $12,647.

