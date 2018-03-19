Shaw airman identified as one of the three victims in the Five Points shooting

Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Bond was set at $3 million on Monday morning for the man accused of a shooting in Five Points early Sunday that injured three people.More >>
A student from St. Augustine's University was injured in the shooting at Five Points early Sunday morning.More >>
Scanner traffic from the night three people were wounded in a shooting in Five Points captures the chaos and fear as officers from the Columbia Police Department coordinated their efforts to treat the wounded and begin their investigation.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says troopers made 135 DUI arrests over St. Patrick's Day weekend across the state.More >>
An unknown black male that was involved with a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning is being sought by deputies after two victims were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Deputies are asking four your help in trying to find who's responsible for a Friday morning shooting in Hopkins.More >>
