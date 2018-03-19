Shaw airman identified as one of the three victims in the Five P - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Shaw airman identified as one of the three victims in the Five Points shooting

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Columbia police are investigating a shooting in Five Points early Sunday that injured multiple people. (Source: WIS) Columbia police are investigating a shooting in Five Points early Sunday that injured multiple people. (Source: WIS)
SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC (WIS) -

Shaw Air Force Base has confirmed one of the men shot in an incident in Five Points is one of their own.

Airman 1st Class Anfernee Kirkland, 22, who is a armament technician with the 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, was wounded in the St. Patrick's Day night shooting on Greene and Harden streets. 

He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, Shaw officials say. 

“Anfernee is a vital member of the 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron and the Team Shaw family. His health and safety is our top priority and we are doing everything possible to make sure he receives the proper medical care and any other assistance he may need to successfully recover from this senseless act of violence,” Lt Col. Casey Crabill, 20th EMS commander, said in a statement. “Our team is here to help him through this situation.”

One person has been arrested and charged in this case: Arthur Jones, Jr., 22, who has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

