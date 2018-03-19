Ticket booklets now on sale for Albany Regional

The journey to a second straight national championship will now run through Albany.

Now that the Gamecocks have punched their tickets to the Sweet 16, fans can now purchase their tickets to cheer South Carolina on as they defend their title.

Games for the Albany Regional will take place at Times Union Center on Saturday, March 24 and Monday, March 26. The Elite Eight game on Monday will begin at 7 p.m.

Ticket booklets can be purchased through the South Carolina Athletics Ticket Office. The price is $58 per seat. The booklet includes tickets for both Saturday and Monday. If the Gamecocks do not win on Saturday, fans will have a chance to request a refund for the ticket price of Monday’s game.

To order your tickets, call 1-800-4SC-FANS (1-800-472-3267).

