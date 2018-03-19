Clarendon County seeks Attempted Murder suspect

An unknown black male that was involved with a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning is being sought by deputies after two victims were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred at 1:43 a.m. on March 18 near the Space Place Cafe & Lounge on Greeleyville Highway near Manning, SC. The suspect fired approximately 12 rounds from a .380 caliber handgun. One male victim was shot in the leg and another male victim was shot in both legs. Both were transported for their injuries.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

