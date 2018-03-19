'Weak' SC laws blamed for wrecked lives due to drunk driving - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

'Weak' SC laws blamed for wrecked lives due to drunk driving

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says troopers made 135 DUI arrests over St. Patrick's Day weekend across the state. 

However, some families who have lost loved ones to drunk driving in South Carolina say state law fails to prevent DUI deaths, and can save lives by strengthening what's on the books on ignition interlock devices. 

Mothers Against Drunk Driving wants a bill to pass to require everyone convicted of DUI have the devices on their cars.

An ignition interlock system is basically an in-car breathalyzer that will keep anyone that has detectable alcohol in their system from operating a car. The bill would make it so that anyone in South Carolina that has had a DUI would have to have this device for some period of time.

Steven Burritt, South Carolina’s MADD direct, stood beside the photos of drunk driving victims whose families have shared their stories with him on Monday afternoon and explained why he wants stricter laws.

There is a 2014 rule on the books already known as Emma’s Law that requires devices in convicted drunk drivers’ cars who registered at least a .15 BAC. However, the bill S. 982 would expand that to include all DUI charges .08 and above.

“So, just because someone was only .08 or a little above doesn’t mean that they weren’t absolutely taking part in very dangerous behavior, which is also a crime," Burritt said, "and for at least six months they should demonstrate to the public that they can learn and train to drive sober again and we’ll all be protected.”

MADD says since Emma's Law took effect in South Carolina in October 2014, 1,648 starts were prevented in South Carolina by an ignition interlock as of December 2016.

There is a hearing for this bill in a Senate committee Tuesday morning. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

    Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 4:41 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:41:26 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:35:02 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:29:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.(AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    More >>

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    More >>

  • Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire

    Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:25:04 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 4:41 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:41:12 GMT
    (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    More >>

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    More >>
    •   

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

    Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 4:41 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:41:26 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire

    Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:25:04 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 4:41 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:41:12 GMT
    (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    More >>

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    More >>

  • Shaw airman identified as one of the three victims in the Five Points shooting

    Shaw airman identified as one of the three victims in the Five Points shooting

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:38:37 GMT
    Columbia police are investigating a shooting in Five Points early Sunday that injured multiple people. (Source: WIS)Columbia police are investigating a shooting in Five Points early Sunday that injured multiple people. (Source: WIS)

    Shaw Air Force Base has confirmed one of the men shot in an incident in Five Points is one of their own.

    More >>

    Shaw Air Force Base has confirmed one of the men shot in an incident in Five Points is one of their own.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly