Police scanner traffic captures chaos and panic after three shot on St. Patrick's night

Scanner traffic from the night three people were wounded in a shooting in Five Points captures the chaos and fear as officers from the Columbia Police Department coordinated their efforts to treat the wounded and begin their investigation.

Officers were called to the scene of Greene and Harden streets around 2 a.m. just as bars in the entertainment district were beginning to close with the end of the busy St. Patrick's Day holiday.

The revelry ended the very second that the sounds of gunfire pierced through the night sky. CPD's dispatch from boots on the ground in Five Points lit up immediately.

“We got shots fired, shots fired in Greene and Harden. We got one down," an officer said.

Officers worked quickly to set up a perimeter in the area in an attempt to locate the shooter, who fled on foot. It took officers less than a minute to move additional forces and EMS officials to the scene.

"Everyone is gathering at the dump," one officer said. "We need to get as many down here as we can to back 'em up."

Moments later, officers realize more than one person had been shot in the incident.

"Central! Be advised. We got multiple people hit," one officer said. "Multiple hit!"

Two victims were found in the 2000 block of Greene Street and the third victim was found at the intersection of Greene and Pavilion streets.

Once the shooting appeared to be over, CPD officers began crowd control efforts.

After the smoke cleared, police realized they had three wounded -- all over an argument between the alleged shooter, identified as Arthur Jones, Jr., 22, and other as-yet-to-be identified parties.

Jones was arrested Sunday night and charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was given a $3 million bond Monday and ordered to surrender his weapons.

