Sen. Courson's misconduct trial delayed

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina State Senator John Courson's misconduct trial following a wave of indictments in 2017 has been delayed.

Sen. Courson was originally indicted in March of 2017 and suspended from the SC Senate and was hit with additional indictments in October. 

The case stems from the accusations surrounding Courson's alleged conversion of campaign funds to personal funds through an intermediary consulting firm. 

The "red flag" for investigators was that the only check that exceeded $10,000 — requiring a report by the bank to the IRS — had a memo that said "victory bonus." 

