RCSD needs public's assistance identifying armed robbery suspects

These men are wanted for armed robbery, police say. (RCSD)

Richland County Sheriff' Department needs the public's assistance in locating and identifying three suspects wanted for armed robbery.

Deputies responded to Windy Mountain LLC on Beltline Boulevard in reference to an armed robbery on March 11, Sheriff Leon Lott said.

The suspects entered through the front door of the business and jumped over the counter presenting handguns.

The suspects stole cash and fled the area in a 4-door, possibly gray Lincoln Town Car, according to RCSD.

Sheriff Leon Lott described the suspects as black males who were wearing dark clothing and hoodies. A third suspect was wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants, knit hat and had a medium build.

RCSD seeks suspects for armed robbery! Ur tip could earn you up to $1,000 in cash! https://t.co/tmna8tP2oT via @YouTube — RCSD (@RCSD) March 19, 2018

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.