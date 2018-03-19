Lexington County first responders send well wishes to aspiring f - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington County first responders send well wishes to aspiring firefighter injured in FL shooting

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Lexington County Public Safety Team is sending well wishes to an aspiring firefighter who was injured in the FL high school shooting. (Source: Twitter) Lexington County Public Safety Team is sending well wishes to an aspiring firefighter who was injured in the FL high school shooting. (Source: Twitter)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Members of the Lexington County Public Safety Team are sending well wishes to an aspiring firefighter who was injured in the Florida High School shooting.

Kyle Laman is a student at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School where a shooter took the lives of 17 people and injured several others in February. He was injured in the attack.

Kyle Laman aspires to be a firefighter one day and Lexington County first responders wished him the best of luck with a care package. 

