Lexington County first responders send well wishes to aspiring firefighter injured in FL shooting

Lexington County Public Safety Team is sending well wishes to an aspiring firefighter who was injured in the FL high school shooting. (Source: Twitter)

Members of the Lexington County Public Safety Team are sending well wishes to an aspiring firefighter who was injured in the Florida High School shooting.

Kyle Laman is a student at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School where a shooter took the lives of 17 people and injured several others in February. He was injured in the attack.

Kyle Laman aspires to be a firefighter one day and Lexington County first responders wished him the best of luck with a care package.

Members of the LexCo Public Safety team are sending a little care package and get-well message to Kyle Laman, an aspiring firefighter/paramedic, and student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Kyle was wounded in the Feb. 18 attack on the school. pic.twitter.com/7gOt0Ta0NR — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) March 19, 2018

We look forward to a speedy recovery for you Kyle, and that one day you will serve the public with compassion and fortitude! pic.twitter.com/1A4Yl63QWF — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) March 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.