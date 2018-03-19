One wounded, another killed in Sunday night shooting at apartment complex

Lexington County deputies are investigating following a shooting at an apartment complex that wounded a teenager and killed another person.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a call about a possible shooting Sunday night on Berryhill Road. A second call, deputies said, came a short time later about a second person who had been shot in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex.

When deputies arrived, they found a teen boy had been shot. He was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The second person, according to deputies, an adult male, died at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting continues. Deputies have not released any further information on whether or not they are seeking anyone in connection with the case.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

