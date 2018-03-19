Officials identify man who died in fatal Lexington Co. shooting - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Officials identify man who died in fatal Lexington Co. shooting

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington County Coroner's Office has now identified a man who was fatally shot Sunday morning at an apartment complex on Berryhill Road. 

Coroner Margaret Fisher said 36-year-old Brian Jovon Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body. 

Rogers was one of two people shot at the Berryhill Road apartment complex Sunday night. 

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a call about a possible shooting Sunday night on Berryhill Road. A second call, deputies said, came a short time later about a second person who had been shot in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex.

When deputies arrived, they found a teen boy had been shot. He was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation into the shooting continues. Deputies have not released any further information on whether or not they are seeking anyone in connection with the case. 

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

