Wilson lifts Carolina into Sweet 16 in final home game

Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Mississippi State achieved another milestone in a historic 2017-18 season.More >>
Georgia has hired former Indiana coach Tom Crean as its coach, capping a fast-paced search that began when Mark Fox was fired on Saturday.More >>
