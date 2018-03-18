Wilson lifts Carolina into Sweet 16 in final home game - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Wilson lifts Carolina into Sweet 16 in final home game

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson, center, celebrates a basket against Virginia guard Dominique Toussaint (4) and Felicia Aiyeotan (30) during the first half of a game in the second-round of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament. (AP Photo) South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson, center, celebrates a basket against Virginia guard Dominique Toussaint (4) and Felicia Aiyeotan (30) during the first half of a game in the second-round of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament. (AP Photo)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

It was a sweet sendoff for A’ja Wilson.

In her final game at Colonial Life Arena, the senior forward had 25 points and 11 rebounds and South Carolina advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 66-56 win over Virginia.

Early on, the battle between the two teams went back and forth, but it was A’ja Wilson again leading the Gamecocks. Wilson put up six points in the opening period to help Carolina take a 15-12 lead.

The No. 2 seed would eventually take a six-point lead early in the second, but Virginia would respond. The Cavaliers put together a brief 7-0 run to go ahead 20-19 with 3:58 left. The Virginia lead, however, was shortlived as Wilson scored seven of the Gamecocks’ last 11 points of the quarter to push the defending champions ahead 30-25 at the break.

Wilson led all players with 13 points and eight rebounds at halftime.

The Wooden Trophy finalist continued to put her fingerprints all over the game. In the third, Wilson helped the Gamecocks extend their lead 42-30 by finding Alexis Jennings as the defense collapsed around her in the paint. Jennings cashed in on her opportunities scoring six third-quarter points. Carolina would ultimately finish the quarter with a 46-40 lead.

Virginia would cut the lead to 46-43 to open the quarter, but the Gamecocks would hold the Cavaliers to under 22 percent shooting from the floor in the final quarter.

South Carolina will now head to Albany, N.Y., for the next round.

