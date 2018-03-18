'Time for serious dialogue,' says St. Augustine's after student - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

'Time for serious dialogue,' says St. Augustine's after student injured in Five Points shooting

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Columbia police are investigating a shooting in Five Points early Sunday that injured multiple people. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A student from St. Augustine's University was injured in the shooting at Five Points early Sunday morning. 

The 23-year-old Reserve Officer Training Corps member was visiting the area with friends, SAU said in a statement. 

"The University continues to pray for [the student] and his family," SAU President Dr. Everett B. Ward wrote. "[The student] is a model student and well respected among his peers. We continue to be concerned with the rising incidences of gun violence affecting our young people. It is time for serious dialogue to take place to address this national crisis."

SAU says it plans to continue to monitor the victim's condition but won't make any more statements. 

The shooting remains under investigation by the Columbia Police Department, but an arrest was made Sunday afternoon. 

WIS News 10 will not release the name of the victim to protect them while they recover.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

