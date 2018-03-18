SCHP: Driver clocked going 106 mph crashes on I-77 after trooper - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SCHP: Driver clocked going 106 mph crashes on I-77 after trooper pursuit

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
18-year-old Carter Kendall was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that exceeded 100 miles per hour. (Source: Twitter, Valarie Johnson @MrsJSC) 18-year-old Carter Kendall was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that exceeded 100 miles per hour. (Source: Twitter, Valarie Johnson @MrsJSC)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina Highway Patrol says a number of phone calls about a reckless driver led them to an eventual pursuit of the driver that ended in a crash on I-77 on Saturday. 

Troopers said that they responded to the calls around 4:30 and spotted the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Carter Kendall, in Fairfield County driving 106 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone. 

The trooper attempted a traffic stop but says Kendall fled and a pursuit began. The pursuit continued into Richland County, where Kendall eventually crashed on I-77 near mile marker 20. 

Kendall, from Waxhaw, NC, was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital by EMS with injuries. His condition is not known at this time and his charges are pending. 

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this incident. 

Check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Family forced off flight after toddler throws fit

    Family forced off flight after toddler throws fit

    Sunday, March 18 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-03-18 05:05:50 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-03-18 05:05:50 GMT
    Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination. (Source: Alexis Armstrong/WGN/CNN)Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination. (Source: Alexis Armstrong/WGN/CNN)

    Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.

    More >>

    Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.

    More >>

  • Coyote bites 5-year-old, stalks family

    Coyote bites 5-year-old, stalks family

    Sunday, March 18 2018 5:12 AM EDT2018-03-18 09:12:57 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 5:12 AM EDT2018-03-18 09:12:57 GMT
    Just before a female student had an aggressive encounter with a coyote and one bit a 5-year-old, a student took video of a coyote stalking behind a family on campus. (Source: Aldrich Carles/KCAL/KCBS/CNN)Just before a female student had an aggressive encounter with a coyote and one bit a 5-year-old, a student took video of a coyote stalking behind a family on campus. (Source: Aldrich Carles/KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

    Just before a female student had an aggressive encounter with a coyote and one bit a 5-year-old, a student took video of a coyote stalking behind a family on campus.

    More >>

    Just before a female student had an aggressive encounter with a coyote and one bit a 5-year-old, a student took video of a coyote stalking behind a family on campus.

    More >>

  • Benson's will: Gayle Benson named sole beneficiary, heirs and descendants cut out of inheritance

    Benson's will: Gayle Benson named sole beneficiary, heirs and descendants cut out of inheritance

    Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson and his wife, Gayle. (FOX 8)Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson and his wife, Gayle. (FOX 8)

    We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire. 

    More >>

    We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire. 

    More >>
    •   

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Putin heads for big win in fraud-tainted Russian vote

    Putin heads for big win in fraud-tainted Russian vote

    Sunday, March 18 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-03-18 05:24:29 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-18 21:47:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alexander Petpov). People cast their ballots at a polling station in Yelizovo, about 30 kilometers ( 19 miles) north-east from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, capital of Kamchatka Peninsula region, Russian Far East, Russia, on Sunday, March. 18, 20...(AP Photo/Alexander Petpov). People cast their ballots at a polling station in Yelizovo, about 30 kilometers ( 19 miles) north-east from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, capital of Kamchatka Peninsula region, Russian Far East, Russia, on Sunday, March. 18, 20...

    Putin is so certain of winning that authorities are investing instead in massive get-out-the-vote efforts to produce a turnout that would embolden the Russian leader both domestically and internationally.

    More >>

    Putin is so certain of winning that authorities are investing instead in massive get-out-the-vote efforts to produce a turnout that would embolden the Russian leader both domestically and internationally.

    More >>

  • OTHER

    FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Monday evening

    FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Monday evening

    Sunday, March 18 2018 2:16 PM EDT2018-03-18 18:16:45 GMT
    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.An Alert Day has been issued for Monday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • A frustrated Trump lashes out at special counsel Mueller

    A frustrated Trump lashes out at special counsel Mueller

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:34 AM EDT2018-03-18 04:34:32 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 5:45 PM EDT2018-03-18 21:45:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. Attorney Gene...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. Attorney Gene...

    The memos could factor into special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as his team examines Trump campaign ties to Russia and possible obstruction of justice.

    More >>

    The memos could factor into special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as his team examines Trump campaign ties to Russia and possible obstruction of justice.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly