SCHP: Driver clocked going 106 mph crashes on I-77 after trooper pursuit

18-year-old Carter Kendall was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that exceeded 100 miles per hour. (Source: Twitter, Valarie Johnson @MrsJSC)

South Carolina Highway Patrol says a number of phone calls about a reckless driver led them to an eventual pursuit of the driver that ended in a crash on I-77 on Saturday.

Troopers said that they responded to the calls around 4:30 and spotted the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Carter Kendall, in Fairfield County driving 106 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop but says Kendall fled and a pursuit began. The pursuit continued into Richland County, where Kendall eventually crashed on I-77 near mile marker 20.

Kendall, from Waxhaw, NC, was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital by EMS with injuries. His condition is not known at this time and his charges are pending.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.

