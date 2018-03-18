WATCH LIVE: WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. digital newscast - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Our television newscast will be interrupted by sports coverage, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on your live, local, now news. 

You can watch our LIVE mini newscast right here, beginning at 6 p.m. 

RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.

  • Family forced off flight after toddler throws fit

    Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination. (Source: Alexis Armstrong/WGN/CNN)Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination. (Source: Alexis Armstrong/WGN/CNN)

    Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.

  • A frustrated Trump lashes out at special counsel Mueller

    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. Attorney Gene...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. Attorney Gene...

    The memos could factor into special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as his team examines Trump campaign ties to Russia and possible obstruction of justice.

  • Benson's will: Gayle Benson named sole beneficiary, heirs and descendants cut out of inheritance

    Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson and his wife, Gayle. (FOX 8)Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson and his wife, Gayle. (FOX 8)

    We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire. 

  • Bridge victim's grieving uncle lashes out at 'incompetence'

    (AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.(AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.

    A grieving uncle is lashing out against what he called a "colossal failure" that allowed a partially completed pedestrian bridge to collapse and kill his niece along with five other people.

  • Results: Putin far ahead in fraud-tainted Russian vote

    (AP Photo/Alexander Petpov). People cast their ballots at a polling station in Yelizovo, about 30 kilometers ( 19 miles) north-east from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, capital of Kamchatka Peninsula region, Russian Far East, Russia, on Sunday, March. 18, 20...(AP Photo/Alexander Petpov). People cast their ballots at a polling station in Yelizovo, about 30 kilometers ( 19 miles) north-east from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, capital of Kamchatka Peninsula region, Russian Far East, Russia, on Sunday, March. 18, 20...

    Putin is so certain of winning that authorities are investing instead in massive get-out-the-vote efforts to produce a turnout that would embolden the Russian leader both domestically and internationally.

    FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Monday evening

    Sunday, March 18 2018 2:16 PM EDT2018-03-18 18:16:45 GMT
    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.An Alert Day has been issued for Monday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

