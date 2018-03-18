Graham: If President Trump fired Mueller, it would be 'beginning - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Graham: If President Trump fired Mueller, it would be 'beginning of the end' for his presidency

SC Sen. Lindsey Graham says he believes it would be the end of Trump's presidency if he fired Robert Mueller. (Source: CNN) SC Sen. Lindsey Graham says he believes it would be the end of Trump's presidency if he fired Robert Mueller. (Source: CNN)
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (CNN) -

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham had a stern warning Sunday for President Trump on CNN's State of the Union - and the warning was about Special Counsel Robert Mueller. 

While discussing the president's recent Twitter tirades about Mueller, the Republican senator said any attempt to fire Mueller would have dire consequences for the president. 

"Well, as I said before, if he tried to do that, that would be the beginning of the end of his presidency, because we're a rule of law nation," Sen. Graham said. "When it comes to Mr. Mueller, he is following the evidence where it takes him and I think it's very important he be allowed to do his job, without interference. And there are many Republicans who share my view."

President Trump has tweeted several times this weekend, suggesting partisan bias by the special counsel 

On Friday, Trump's personal lawyer, John Dowd, called for an end to the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. 

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

