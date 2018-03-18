Graham: If President Trump fired Mueller, it would be 'beginning of the end' for his presidency

SC Sen. Lindsey Graham says he believes it would be the end of Trump's presidency if he fired Robert Mueller. (Source: CNN)

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham had a stern warning Sunday for President Trump on CNN's State of the Union - and the warning was about Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

While discussing the president's recent Twitter tirades about Mueller, the Republican senator said any attempt to fire Mueller would have dire consequences for the president.

"Well, as I said before, if he tried to do that, that would be the beginning of the end of his presidency, because we're a rule of law nation," Sen. Graham said. "When it comes to Mr. Mueller, he is following the evidence where it takes him and I think it's very important he be allowed to do his job, without interference. And there are many Republicans who share my view."

President Trump has tweeted several times this weekend, suggesting partisan bias by the special counsel

On Friday, Trump's personal lawyer, John Dowd, called for an end to the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added...does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

