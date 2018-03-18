Deputies: Shootout between two vehicles outside of Columbia nightclub leads to 3 injured

Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.More >>
A grieving uncle is lashing out against what he called a "colossal failure" that allowed a partially completed pedestrian bridge to collapse and kill his niece along with five other people.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...More >>
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
Columbia police are investigating a shooting in Five Points early Sunday that injured three people early Sunday.More >>
The occupants of two different vehicles shot at one another outside of a Columbia nightclub early Sunday morning.More >>
Putin is so certain of winning that authorities are investing instead in massive get-out-the-vote efforts to produce a turnout that would embolden the Russian leader both domestically and internationally.More >>
A fire that hit a hotel and casino complex in the Philippine capital has killed at least four employees, trapped two others and forced the evacuation of more than 300 guests, some by helicopter.More >>
An Alert Day has been issued for Monday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.More >>
Head Coach Dawn Staley KNOWS that's late for many Gamecocks fans, but she knows they will show up. She also wants you to protect your paycheck and have an excuse prepared for your boss should you oversleep on Monday.More >>
This is Rik Zortman and he calls himself the human Etch-a-Sketch - sketching messages in every route he runs.More >>
A grieving uncle is lashing out against what he called a "colossal failure" that allowed a partially completed pedestrian bridge to collapse and kill his niece along with five other people.More >>
A business owner says thieves smashed a window of a Southern California pet store and made off with six birds worth thousands of dollars.More >>
Police have arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of two men at a Salvation Army apartment building in downtown Rochester, Minnesota.More >>
