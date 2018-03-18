Deputies: Shootout between two vehicles outside of Columbia nightclub leads to 3 injured

The occupants of two different vehicles shot at one another outside of a Columbia nightclub early Sunday morning. (Source: Google Earth)

The occupants of two different vehicles shot at one another outside of a Columbia nightclub early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call outside of Vault SC, a nightclub located at 3106 Broad River Road just before 3:30 a.m. Deputies also responded to Lexington Medical Center where three men arrived with gunshot wounds.

Per Lt. Curtis Wilson with RCSD, two vehicles were leaving Vault SC when they exchanged gunfire. One of the vehicles drove to the hospital afterward. The victims are being treated and are expected to recover.

Deputies do not know if anyone in the other vehicle was injured in the shootout. A motive is being investigated and no arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information about this shooting or were a witness to it, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.