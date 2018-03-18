Deputies: Shootout between two vehicles outside of Columbia nigh - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

OTHER

Deputies: Shootout between two vehicles outside of Columbia nightclub leads to 3 injured

The occupants of two different vehicles shot at one another outside of a Columbia nightclub early Sunday morning. (Source: Google Earth) The occupants of two different vehicles shot at one another outside of a Columbia nightclub early Sunday morning. (Source: Google Earth)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The occupants of two different vehicles shot at one another outside of a Columbia nightclub early Sunday morning. 

Deputies responded to a shots fired call outside of Vault SC, a nightclub located at 3106 Broad River Road just before 3:30 a.m. Deputies also responded to Lexington Medical Center where three men arrived with gunshot wounds.  

Per Lt. Curtis Wilson with RCSD, two vehicles were leaving Vault SC when they exchanged gunfire. One of the vehicles drove to the hospital afterward. The victims are being treated and are expected to recover. 

Deputies do not know if anyone in the other vehicle was injured in the shootout. A motive is being investigated and no arrests have been made at this time. 

If you have any information about this shooting or were a witness to it, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Family forced off flight after toddler throws fit

    Family forced off flight after toddler throws fit

    Sunday, March 18 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-03-18 05:05:50 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-03-18 05:05:50 GMT
    Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination. (Source: Alexis Armstrong/WGN/CNN)Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination. (Source: Alexis Armstrong/WGN/CNN)

    Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.

    More >>

    Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.

    More >>

  • Bridge victim's grieving uncle lashes out at 'incompetence'

    Bridge victim's grieving uncle lashes out at 'incompetence'

    Saturday, March 17 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-18 02:55:07 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:15 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:15:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.(AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.

    A grieving uncle is lashing out against what he called a "colossal failure" that allowed a partially completed pedestrian bridge to collapse and kill his niece along with five other people.

    More >>

    A grieving uncle is lashing out against what he called a "colossal failure" that allowed a partially completed pedestrian bridge to collapse and kill his niece along with five other people.

    More >>

  • 'Mommy hurts me': Euclid, OH police report outlines chronic abuse prior to 4-year-old’s death

    'Mommy hurts me': Euclid, OH police report outlines chronic abuse prior to 4-year-old’s death

    Sunday, March 18 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-03-18 13:54:21 GMT
    Aniya Day-Garrett. (Source: Facebook)Aniya Day-Garrett. (Source: Facebook)

    The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.

    More >>

    The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly