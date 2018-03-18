UPDATE: CPD releases surveillance images in Five Points shooting - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: CPD releases surveillance images of Five Points shooting persons of interest

Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigators are releasing surveillance pictures of persons of interest in connection with an overnight shooting that injured three males in Five Points. (Source: CPD) Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigators are releasing surveillance pictures of persons of interest in connection with an overnight shooting that injured three males in Five Points. (Source: CPD)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia police are investigating a shooting in Five Points early Sunday that injured three people early Sunday. 

CPD has now released surveillance images of persons of interest that they'd like to speak with about this shooting. 

The shooting incident occurred at Harden & Greene Streets around 2 a.m. Saturday when bars in the area were closing. Police are collecting evidence from the scene. Police say they were on foot patrols near Greene and Harden streets when they heard gunshots. Two injured victims were found in the 2000 block of Green Street; the third victim was found at the intersection of Greene and Pavillion streets. 

Two of the victims were listed in critical condition, while the third is in stable condition as of Sunday morning. None of the victims are from Columbia. One of the victims is a 23-year-old from Raleigh, NC and is a student at St. Augustine University. Another of the victims is a 22-year-old stationed at Shaw Air Force Base and the other is a 20-year-old from Winnsboro. 

Police are working to determine a motive for this shooting and no arrests have been made. The shooting happened near where earlier Saturday, thousands of people were celebrating St. Pat's in Five Points festivities. 

CPD Chief Skip Holbrook asks that anyone who may have video from the area to let police know. Police have also blocked off Greene & Harden, Pavilion Greene & Harden & College as they investigate the shooting. 

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

This shooting happens nearly a month after residents in the Five Points area complained to city officials about the noise and bars open in the area. One resident likened the activity in Five Points to the Wild West. 

Check back for more updates. 

