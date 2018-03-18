UPDATE: CPD releases surveillance images of Five Points shooting persons of interest

The memos could factor into special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as his team examines Trump campaign ties to Russia and possible obstruction of justice.More >>
The memos could factor into special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as his team examines Trump campaign ties to Russia and possible obstruction of justice.More >>
Putin is so certain of winning that authorities are investing instead in massive get-out-the-vote efforts to produce a turnout that would embolden the Russian leader both domestically and internationally.More >>
Putin is so certain of winning that authorities are investing instead in massive get-out-the-vote efforts to produce a turnout that would embolden the Russian leader both domestically and internationally.More >>
A fire that hit a hotel and casino complex in the Philippine capital has killed at least four employees, trapped two others and forced the evacuation of more than 300 guests, some by helicopter.More >>
A fire that hit a hotel and casino complex in the Philippine capital has killed at least four employees, trapped two others and forced the evacuation of more than 300 guests, some by helicopter.More >>
Columbia police are investigating a shooting in Five Points early Sunday that injured three people early Sunday.More >>
Columbia police are investigating a shooting in Five Points early Sunday that injured three people early Sunday.More >>
A grieving uncle is lashing out against what he called a "colossal failure" that allowed a partially completed pedestrian bridge to collapse and kill his niece along with five other people.More >>
A grieving uncle is lashing out against what he called a "colossal failure" that allowed a partially completed pedestrian bridge to collapse and kill his niece along with five other people.More >>
An Alert Day has been issued for Monday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.More >>
An Alert Day has been issued for Monday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
US probes 4 deaths in crashes involving Hyundai-Kia cars in which air bags failed to inflate.More >>
US probes 4 deaths in crashes involving Hyundai-Kia cars in which air bags failed to inflate.More >>
With whispers of a staff purge permeating the West Wing, the White House is pushing back and insisting that reports of tumult and imminent departures are overblown.More >>
With whispers of a staff purge permeating the West Wing, the White House is pushing back and insisting that reports of tumult and imminent departures are overblown.More >>
A business owner says thieves smashed a window of a Southern California pet store and made off with six birds worth thousands of dollars.More >>
A business owner says thieves smashed a window of a Southern California pet store and made off with six birds worth thousands of dollars.More >>