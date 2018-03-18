CPD: Multiple people injured in Five Points shooting early Sunday

Columbia police are investigating a shooting in Five Points early Sunday that injured multiple people. (Source: WIS)

Columbia police are investigating a shooting in Five Points early Sunday that injured multiple people.

The shooting incident occurred at Harden & Greene Streets around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police are collecting evidence from the scene. The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

Police tweeted: "We are investigating a shooting in Five Points. Multiple people injured. There is limited information at this time. Keep monitoring Twitter for updates. We will post new info ASAP. Call 1-888-CRIME-SC with info on [the] incident."

#BREAKING news Columbia Police are in Five Points responding to shots fired and multiple victims now @wis10 pic.twitter.com/geLejmQeIg — Ashleigh Holland (@AshleighHNews) March 18, 2018

The shooting happened near where earlier Saturday, thousands of people were celebrating St. Pat's in Five Points festivities.

Police are working to determine a motive for this shooting.

This is our command post where we continue to gather info on the incident. We've blocked off Greene & Harden, Pavilion Greene & Harden & College. pic.twitter.com/DaRsg3xiVV — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 18, 2018

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

PEOPLE SHOT IN 5 POINTS https://t.co/fEngOSqD8o — DrinkingTicket® (@DrinkingTicket) March 18, 2018

