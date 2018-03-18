CPD: Multiple people injured in Five Points shooting early Sunda - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

CPD: Multiple people injured in Five Points shooting early Sunday

Columbia police are investigating a shooting in Five Points early Sunday that injured multiple people. (Source: WIS) Columbia police are investigating a shooting in Five Points early Sunday that injured multiple people. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia police are investigating a shooting in Five Points early Sunday that injured multiple people. 

The shooting incident occurred at Harden & Greene Streets around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police are collecting evidence from the scene. The condition of the victims is unknown at this time. 

Police tweeted: "We are investigating a shooting in Five Points. Multiple people injured. There is limited information at this time. Keep monitoring Twitter for updates. We will post new info ASAP. Call 1-888-CRIME-SC with info on [the] incident." 

The shooting happened near where earlier Saturday, thousands of people were celebrating St. Pat's in Five Points festivities. 

Police are working to determine a motive for this shooting. 

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

Check back for more updates. 

