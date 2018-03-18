CPD: Multiple people injured in Five Points shooting early Sunday

A grieving uncle is lashing out against what he called a "colossal failure" that allowed a partially completed pedestrian bridge to collapse and kill his niece along with five other people.More >>
US probes 4 deaths in crashes involving Hyundai-Kia cars in which air bags failed to inflate.More >>
Columbia police are investigating a shooting in Five Points early Sunday that injured multiple people.More >>
Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.More >>
With whispers of a staff purge permeating the West Wing, the White House is pushing back and insisting that reports of tumult and imminent departures are overblown.More >>
Russian voters, observers and eight presidential candidates are gearing up for an election that will undoubtedly hand Vladimir Putin another six-year term.More >>
Clemson has moved on to face Auburn in the second round of NCAA Tournament after defeating New Mexico State, 79-68. The performance of key player Elijah Thomas hasn't gone unnoticed, but his inspiration has flown under the radar in the form of his one-year-old child, Ashton.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump.More >>
State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.More >>
Two cars and three bodies were recovered from the wreckage, police said Saturday.More >>
